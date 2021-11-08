Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has decreased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $28.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Brunelle bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $34,009.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 117,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

BHLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

