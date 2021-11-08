BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $5.14 on Friday. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 37.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is presently 33.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGCP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 47.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

