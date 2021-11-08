BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47.

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

