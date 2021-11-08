Binemon 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $575,478.00 (BIN)

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Binemon coin can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Binemon has traded up 57.8% against the U.S. dollar. Binemon has a total market cap of $10.94 million and $575,478.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00078374 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00081705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00097202 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,410.66 or 0.99849559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,752.75 or 0.07039839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00020501 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon's total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins.

