BIOLASE (BIOL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 74.17% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect BIOLASE to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BIOLASE stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67.
BIOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on BIOLASE from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.
BIOLASE Company Profile
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
