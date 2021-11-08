BIOLASE (BIOL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 74.17% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect BIOLASE to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BIOLASE stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIOLASE stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

BIOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on BIOLASE from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

