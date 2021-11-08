Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. Biomerica reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 64.01% and a negative net margin of 86.94%.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Biomerica in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of BMRA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.78. 599,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,655. Biomerica has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $59.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of -0.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biomerica by 2,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Biomerica by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 57,857 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Biomerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Biomerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

