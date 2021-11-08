BioNTech (BNTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect BioNTech to post earnings of $10.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BioNTech to post $39 EPS for the current fiscal year and $32 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $216.64 on Monday. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The company has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of -1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.58.

BNTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.71.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

