BitBall Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. BitBall has a market cap of $486,426.34 and approximately $779,317.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded 66% lower against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,256.18 or 1.00120453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00055228 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00040924 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.62 or 0.00691379 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 611,855,431 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

