Bitcoin 2 Achieves Market Cap of $24.74 Million (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $24.74 million and $1,982.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00002089 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

