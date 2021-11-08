BitcoinZ (BTCZ) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6,996.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 8th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $5.59 million and $6,996.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.74 or 0.00254386 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00102493 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.16 or 0.00135034 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000291 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.