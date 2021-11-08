BitMax Token (BTMX) Market Capitalization Hits $1.22 Billion

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. In the last week, BitMax Token has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitMax Token has a market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMax Token coin can now be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00052554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.19 or 0.00232478 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00097291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BitMax Token Coin Profile

BitMax Token (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

