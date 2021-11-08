Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Black Knight updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.340-$2.360 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.34-2.36 EPS.

NYSE:BKI traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.90. The stock had a trading volume of 23,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,112. Black Knight has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $95.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Black Knight stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Black Knight worth $25,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.44.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

