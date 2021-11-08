Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.340-$2.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.Black Knight also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.34-2.36 EPS.

BKI stock traded up $4.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.61. The stock had a trading volume of 16,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $95.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.73.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Black Knight’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKI shares. Raymond James upgraded Black Knight from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.44.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Black Knight stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Black Knight worth $25,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

