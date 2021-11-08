BlackLine’s (BL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a $149.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.90.

BL opened at $129.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.88 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $98.06 and a 12-month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 61,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $7,315,903.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,509,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $635,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,654 shares of company stock valued at $31,060,880. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 16.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 2,156.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

