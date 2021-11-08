BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Insider James Barnes Buys 1,000 Shares

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) insider James Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,020 ($26.39) per share, with a total value of £20,200 ($26,391.43).

Shares of LON:BRSC traded down GBX 11.83 ($0.15) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,013.17 ($26.30). 47,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,970. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 1,334.16 ($17.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,230.28 ($29.14). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,096.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of £983.03 million and a PE ratio of 8.29.

Get BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a GBX 13 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.