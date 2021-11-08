BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TCPC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $828.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 9.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 749,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at $2,945,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 41,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

