Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Trading Up 10%

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) was up 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.11. Approximately 11,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,224,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLDE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Blade Air Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth about $1,575,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

