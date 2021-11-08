Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.58.

BE opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 3.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 221.41%. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $25,660.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,890 shares in the company, valued at $674,637.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,995 shares of company stock worth $1,425,206 over the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Bloom Energy by 72.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,984,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its position in Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

