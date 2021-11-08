Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Raised to $34.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.58.

BE opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 3.67. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 221.41% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $25,660.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $104,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,206. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,035,000 after buying an additional 4,026,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824,020 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,977,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,824,000 after purchasing an additional 359,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,339,000 after purchasing an additional 245,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after purchasing an additional 830,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

