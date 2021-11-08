Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Market Cap Achieves $173.34 Million

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.56 or 0.00006903 BTC on popular exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $173.34 million and approximately $38,546.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00052394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.31 or 0.00232016 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.35 or 0.00097389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

