Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BKEP stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. Blueknight Energy Partners has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $4.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Blueknight Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,086,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.62% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

