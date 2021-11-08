BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Upgraded by Loop Capital to “Buy”

Loop Capital upgraded shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00.

NYSE BXC opened at $69.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $673.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.80. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96. BlueLinx had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 139.09%.

In related news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $214,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $3,186,305. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 42.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 1.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 5.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 89.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

