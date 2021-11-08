BMO Capital Markets Boosts Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target to C$52.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PKIUF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.38.

OTCMKTS PKIUF opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91. Parkland has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $34.90.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

