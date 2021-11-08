BMO Capital Markets Raises Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Price Target to $19.00

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.20% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,327. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

