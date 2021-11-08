BMO Capital Markets Raises Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Price Target to $19.00

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.20% from the company’s current price.
Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,327. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.28.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.
Read More: How to interpret the current ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.