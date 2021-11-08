Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Increased to C$1.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Bombardier from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. ATB Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.35 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.26.

Get Bombardier alerts:

BDRBF opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.