Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $2,400.00 at Wedbush

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2023 earnings at $116.25 EPS.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,651.33.

Booking stock opened at $2,618.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,701.09 and a 1-year high of $2,631.68. The company has a market cap of $107.54 billion, a PE ratio of 285.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,406.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,306.74.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 41.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,820,787,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,348,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Booking by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,192,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Booking by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,771 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Booking by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

