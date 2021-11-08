BOOM Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.24 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. BOOM has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $72,266.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00051759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.42 or 0.00233750 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00096732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,463,673 coins and its circulating supply is 778,432,940 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

