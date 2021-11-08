Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys New Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,650 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COO. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 13.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $169,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $476.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.23.

Shares of COO opened at $424.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $324.34 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $425.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.87.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total transaction of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

