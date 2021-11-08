Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 64,639 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.13% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,782,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $740,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,909,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCRN has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCRN opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.10.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

