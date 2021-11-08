Boothbay Fund Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Sanofi by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,164 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,643,000 after acquiring an additional 833,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,255,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,455,000 after acquiring an additional 203,040 shares during the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $51.29 on Monday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

