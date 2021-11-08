Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Proptech Acquisitions were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPTK. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPTK opened at $9.78 on Monday. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70.

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

