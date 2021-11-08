Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $590,000 Position in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $751,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,750,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,000,000.

Shares of SKYAU stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.91. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

