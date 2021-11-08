Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $716,000 Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,639 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Vipshop by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 981,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 467,295 shares in the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,897,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,916,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Vipshop by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 667,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,405,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VIPS opened at $11.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

