Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $716,000 Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,639 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Vipshop by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 981,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 467,295 shares in the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,897,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,916,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Vipshop by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 667,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,405,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE VIPS opened at $11.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.93.
Vipshop Company Profile
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
