BoringDAO Price Up 197.3% Over Last Week (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One BoringDAO coin can now be bought for $607.17 or 0.00916419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $72.36 million and $205,514.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded up 197.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00051645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.32 or 0.00228393 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00097246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,178 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

