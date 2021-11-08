Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) vs. iHuman (NYSE:IH) Critical Contrast

iHuman (NYSE:IH) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get iHuman alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for iHuman and Boxlight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHuman 0 0 1 0 3.00 Boxlight 0 0 2 0 3.00

iHuman currently has a consensus price target of $26.10, indicating a potential upside of 489.16%. Boxlight has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.41%. Given iHuman’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe iHuman is more favorable than Boxlight.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of iHuman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Boxlight shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Boxlight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iHuman and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHuman -4.90% -7.88% -3.92% Boxlight -16.59% -15.39% -5.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iHuman and Boxlight’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHuman $81.52 million 2.90 -$5.74 million ($0.11) -40.27 Boxlight $54.89 million 2.55 -$16.15 million ($0.40) -5.85

iHuman has higher revenue and earnings than Boxlight. iHuman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boxlight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

iHuman beats Boxlight on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands. The firm provides features and specifications like using pens or fingers as a mouse which allows teacher, moderator or student to write or draw images displayed on the surface. Its customers include schools including K-12 and higher education, enterprise for training purposes, government and healthcare. The company was founded by Herbert Myers and Sloan Myers in 1985 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.