Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCBS. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $75.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.74. The stock has a market cap of $908.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.67. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $86.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

