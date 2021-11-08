Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Culp worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 228,500 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Culp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 480,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,389,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Culp during the 2nd quarter worth $5,985,000. SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Culp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 203,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Culp by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 144,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CULP stock opened at $13.02 on Monday. Culp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.47. The company has a market cap of $158.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Culp had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Culp, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

