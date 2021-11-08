Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intellicheck were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Shares of IDN opened at $9.15 on Monday. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $171.40 million, a PE ratio of -305.00 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellicheck has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Intellicheck Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.