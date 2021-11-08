Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 649,975 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 44.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QUAD opened at $4.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $240.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $6.36.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment involves in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

