Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $905,000 Position in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of First Western Financial worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 351.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark L. Smith sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $101,383.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CIO John Emery Sawyer purchased 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $94,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,526.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,706 shares of company stock worth $758,612 over the last 90 days. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Western Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ MYFW opened at $30.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $247.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.82. First Western Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.17.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 23.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

