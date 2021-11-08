Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of Exagen worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exagen by 124.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 324,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Exagen by 25.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 106,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exagen by 269.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 266,001 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Exagen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Exagen by 9,833.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 305,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 302,685 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Exagen stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. Exagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.63 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 43.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exagen Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

