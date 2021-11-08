Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 26,500 Shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Synlogic worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYBX. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at $5,331,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Synlogic by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 888,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synlogic by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 79,953 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYBX stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. Synlogic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a market cap of $143.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Synlogic, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

SYBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synlogic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

