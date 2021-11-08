Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 354.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,394,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,973,000 after buying an additional 50,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,564,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,399,000 after buying an additional 206,414 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,116,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,911,000 after buying an additional 83,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,336,000 after buying an additional 44,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $12,737,957.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,919 shares of company stock worth $42,604,435 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BR opened at $173.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.79. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.91 and a 52 week high of $185.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 55.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

