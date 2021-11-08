Brokerages Anticipate BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.57.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,586,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,474 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.33. The company had a trading volume of 938,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,317. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

