Brokerages Anticipate Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to announce $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $173.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.79. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $137.91 and a 52 week high of $185.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $1,820,134.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,919 shares of company stock valued at $42,604,435 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

