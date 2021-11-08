Brokerages Anticipate Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.93 Billion

Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will post $4.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.87 billion and the highest is $4.99 billion. Eaton reported sales of $4.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $19.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.70 billion to $19.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.95 billion to $21.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.83.

NYSE:ETN traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.51. The company had a trading volume of 66,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton has a 52 week low of $112.37 and a 52 week high of $173.53. The firm has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth about $37,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

