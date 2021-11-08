Brokerages Anticipate Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will report earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.19) and the highest is ($0.31). Guardant Health reported earnings per share of ($0.94) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($2.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.08) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 41.49%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on GH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.55.

Guardant Health stock opened at $110.19 on Monday. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $96.66 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.46. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $511,113.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,453 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,627,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,448,000 after purchasing an additional 486,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,525,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,235,000 after acquiring an additional 121,224 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 11.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,402,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,599,000 after acquiring an additional 352,823 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 31.8% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,495,000 after acquiring an additional 642,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 27.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,613,000 after acquiring an additional 567,042 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

