Brokerages Anticipate Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) to post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the lowest is ($0.82). Spero Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.93). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 411.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.15. 1,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,993. The stock has a market cap of $551.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.49. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,982 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $380,352.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 420,526 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,504 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 139,640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

