Brokerages Anticipate The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Macerich’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.49. The Macerich reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of The Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

MAC opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Macerich has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

In other news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

