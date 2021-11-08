Brokerages Expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to Post $4.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.29. Century Communities posted earnings of $2.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year earnings of $13.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.58 to $14.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $15.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.26 to $16.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

CCS stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,357. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $83.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

