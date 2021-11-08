Brokerages Expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to Post $4.08 EPS

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.29. Century Communities posted earnings of $2.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year earnings of $13.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.58 to $14.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $15.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.26 to $16.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.
Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

CCS stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,357. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $83.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.